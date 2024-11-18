Boeing layoffs so far total nearly 2,200 workers in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has so far laid off 2,199 workers in Washington, among job cuts that will eventually total about 17,000 across the company. The aerospace giant made the announcement Monday in a notice filed with the state Employment Security Department. Boeing announced in October that it planned to cut about 10% of its workforce in the coming months as it struggles to recover from financial and regulatory troubles as well as an eight-week strike by its machinists union. The job cuts include workers at Boeing facilities across the U.S. The Seattle Times reports that they also appeared to impact workers in all three of Boeing’s divisions: commercial airplanes, defense and global services.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.