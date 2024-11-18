Skip to Content
California city to pay nearly $1M to a woman whose scalp was torn by a police dog

Published 12:43 PM

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California city has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to settle an excessive force lawsuit brought on behalf of a woman alleging a K-9 police dog tore out her scalp during an arrest. Attorneys for Talmika Bates say she will receive $967,000 from the city of Brentwood. Bates required more than 200 stitches in her head and laceration repair after the bite. Brentwood Police Chief Timothy Herbert says the city and its insurers agreed to settle the case to avoid further litigation and appeal costs. Herbert says the police department currently has no working K-9 officers.

Associated Press

