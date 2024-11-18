Democratic Arizona governor says she’ll work with Trump on border security if it won’t harm families

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday she is willing to work with Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration on border security issues like fentanyl interdiction. But that’s not the case in areas that she said could harm Arizona families like mass deportation. Hobbs traveled to the Arizona border with Mexico on Monday to trumpet efforts in recent months by her state’s National Guard to crack down on smuggling of the deadly synthetic opioid into the U.S. through the Nogales, Arizona port of entry. More than half of all border seizures of fentanyl are made annually in Nogales.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.