Raw milk from a California dairy is recalled after routine testing detected the bird flu virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State health officials say the bird flu virus was detected in a retail sample of raw milk from a dairy in Fresno, California. Officials said Sunday that the sample obtained at a store tested positive Nov. 21 during routine screening by Santa Clara County health officers. The dairy, Raw Farm, issued a voluntary recall for one batch of cream top, whole raw milk with a best buy date of Nov. 27. Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink, officials say.

