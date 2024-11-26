‘Vanderpump Rules’ will return with an entirely new cast — except for Lisa Vanderpump

Hit Bravo reality show “Vanderpump Rules” is getting a new cast for its 12th season. Bravo announced Tuesday that show namesake Lisa Vanderpump is the only original cast member who will return, taking the show back to its original concept by following the employees of her West Hollywood restaurant SUR. The change is an end of an era for a show that led to two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, not to mention countless memes, podcast episodes and merch and scandal. Bravo will air a retrospective for the original show in 2025.

