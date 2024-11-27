Bolivia’s top court says its former anti-drug chief can be extradited to the US on drug charges

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s highest court has approved the extradition to the United States of a former anti-narcotics chief on charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. Wednesday’s rare ruling, which cannot be appealed, caps the rapid downfall of Maximiliano Dávila-Perez, 59, Bolivia’s top drug cop in 2019 under former leftist President Evo Morales, the first Indigenous President of Bolivia who became a global anti-imperialist icon for expelling the U.S. ambassador and Drug Enforcement Administration in 2008. Relations between Bolivia and Washington have been strained ever since. A former police colonel, Dávila-Perez was indicted in 2022 in New York on federal charges of conspiring to import cocaine to the U.S. and possessing machine guns.

