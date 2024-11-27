New Mexico man awarded $412 million medical malpractice payout for botched injections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jurors in New Mexico have awarded a man more than $412 million in a medical malpractice case that involved a men’s health clinic that operates in several states. The man’s attorneys are celebrating Monday’s verdict, saying they are hopeful it will prevent other men from falling victim to a scheme that involved fraud and what they described as dangerous penile injections. The attorneys say the jury award is among the largest when it comes to medical malpractice payouts. The president of NuMale Medical Center says the company is committed to high-quality and safe patient care, and that an appeal is being considered.

