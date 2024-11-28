Female racing pioneer ‘Motorcycle Mary’ McGee dies a day before documentary on her is released

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Female racing pioneer Mary McGee has died at the age of 87. Her family says McGee died in Nevada on Wednesday, the day before a documentary on her career was released globally. “Motorcycle Mary” was released Thursday on ESPN’s YouTube channel. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was an executive producer on the film. Its premiere was at the Tribeca Festival in June. McGee had an accomplished racing resume, first in auto racing and later in motorcycle racing. She became the first person — man or woman — to complete solo the grueling Baja 500 off-road race in Mexico. She did that in 1975.

