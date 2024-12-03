Lawsuit seeks to undo 15-week abortion ban that conflicts with expanded access in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Reproductive rights advocates are trying to dismantle a 15-week abortion ban in Arizona that conflicts with newly expanded access establishing a fundamental right to abortion in the state. Voters approved a ballot measure in November that amended the constitution to allow abortions up to fetal viability. Doctors say viability usually occurs after 21 weeks. The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court on behalf of the local Planned Parenthood and two physicians. Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office says she won’t enforce the 15-week ban while the lawsuit plays out. Opponents of the ballot measure say they’ll seek to intervene where appropriate.

