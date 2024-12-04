South Korea’s Yoon replaces defense chief as parliament is poised to vote on his impeachment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has replaced his defense minister as opposition parties moved to impeach both men over the brief imposition of martial law that brought armed troops into Seoul streets. President Yoon Suk Yeol replaced Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun with a retired general who is currently ambassador to Saudi Arabia. A spokesperson for the main liberal opposition Democratic Party is aiming for a vote on impeaching Yoon to be held Saturday to give conservative lawmakers time to contemplate their decisions on what he described as an “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or coup.” The acting defense minister said the former defense minister decided to deploy troops but that a military proclamation suspending political parties didn’t come from the ministry.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.