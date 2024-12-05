Woman who conspired to kill her 2 children can be tried in the death of her estranged husband

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who conspired to kill her two children is competent to stand trial in the Arizona death of her estranged husband as well. The decision about next steps in Lori Vallow Daybell’s case came on Thursday. Vallow Daybell has drawn national attention because of her children’s deaths and her marriage to a husband who wrote Mormon apocalyptic fiction. Vallow Daybell already has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children and a third person. Thursday’s decision means she can now be tried for conspiring to kill her estranged husband and for another attempted murder. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the Arizona charges.

