Biden creates Native American boarding school national monument to mark era of forced assimilation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated a national monument at a former Native American boarding school site in Pennsylvania to commemorate the resilience of tribes whose children were forced to attend the school and similar abusive institutions. The White House announced the creation of the Carlisle Federal Indian Boarding School National Monument on Monday as Biden hosted a summit for tribal leaders. More than 900 Native children died at hundreds of government-funded boarding schools under forced assimilation policies meant to erase tribal traditions. The schools operated for more than 150 years and the policies that created them were finally rejected in 1978. The Carlisle site will be the seventh national monument created by Biden.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.