A mother in Gaza hasn’t seen her daughter since Israeli troops raided their home

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Dozens of Palestinians are receiving help from an Israeli legal group in their search for family members who went missing after being separated by Israeli soldiers during raids and arrests in the Gaza Strip. The legal group, Hamoked, says these cases are a fraction of the estimated thousands who have gone missing during the 14-month-long war and highlight a lack of accountability in how the Israeli military deals with Palestinians during ground operations in Gaza. The Israeli military declined to comment about the cases of families The Associated Press interviewed about their search for missing loved ones.

