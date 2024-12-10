Ang Lee to receive DGA Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Ang Lee, the protean filmmaker of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Brokeback Mountain,” will receive the Directors Guild of America’s lifetime achievement award. The guild announced Tuesday that Lee, 70, will be given the award at the 77th DGA Awards on Feb. 8. The DGA, which considers the award its highest honor, has given it to 36 filmmakers over its 88-year history. The last director to receive it was Spike Lee in 2022. In a statement, Lee said the award is “an opportunity to reflect on what my work has meant to this amazing community of my fellow filmmakers.” Lee’s last movie was 2019’s ”Gemini Man.”

