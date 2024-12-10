Another recount won’t be ordered in a North Carolina court race, but protests are ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another recount won’t be ordered by North Carolina election officials in a close state Supreme Court race after a partial hand recount failed to suggest the trailing Republican candidate could overtake the Democratic incumbent. Associate Justice Allison Riggs maintained a 734-vote lead over Jefferson Griffin following a machine recount completed last week. Griffin then asked for partial hand recount. That wrapped up Tuesday and actually had Riggs picking up more votes than Griffin. So the State Board of Elections won’t order a complete hand recount. The election hasn’t been resolved. The state board is scheduled on Wednesday to hear arguments on protests filed by Griffin and GOP legislative candidates.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.