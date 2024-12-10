Atmospheric river and potential bomb cyclone will bring messy, dangerous weather to East Coast

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The East Coast is due for a whiplash-inducing rainy, windy and potentially dangerous stretch of weather. That’s due in part to an atmospheric river and developing bomb cyclone. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and fierce winds to many areas from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. Flooding is possible in some locales. Utilities were also gearing up for potential power outages from damage caused by winds that could exceed 60 miles per hour in some areas. Forecasters say one of the key factors driving the weather is an atmospheric river, which is a long band of water vapor that can transport moisture from the tropics to more northern areas.

