Britain will provide intel to Cyprus to help fight Russia’s sanctions evasion

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Britain will provide intelligence to a newly formed unit in Cyprus tasked with preventing Russia evade international sanctions. That’s according to an agreement on Tuesday following talks between visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides. Starmer was the first U.K. prime minister to visit the former British colony in 53. A statement later said that Britain’s offices dealing with sanctions will share information with the Cypriot Ministry of Finance “to disrupt and intercept the flow of illicit finance through Europe to ensure the effectiveness of sanctions on (Vladimir) Putin’s war machine.”

