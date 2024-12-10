Federal officials say South Carolina mental illness group homes leave little hope of independence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The federal government has sued South Carolina, saying the state has not done enough to make sure people with serious mental illnesses are taken out of group homes and helped back into communities where they can work and lead independent lives. The lawsuit filed Monday says the state violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. People with mental illnesses are left in group homes where they can’t choose what to eat or travel outside. A spokesman for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says McMaster is working on solutions like combining agencies that provide mental health help into one under the governor’s direct supervision.

