Negotiations over the war in Ukraine could start ‘in the winter,’ Poland’s leader Tusk says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk says negotiations over the war in neighboring Ukraine could start “in winter,” as his country prepares to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1. He told his Cabinet that Poland’s EU presidency will have some responsibility for the political landscape “during the negotiations that, perhaps — there are still question marks here — will begin in the winter of this year.” Poland has been one of Ukraine’s strongest backers against Russia’s full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.

