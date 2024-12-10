Taiwan demands that China end its military activity in nearby waters

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has demanded that China end its ongoing military activity in nearby waters, which it said is unilaterally undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and disrupting international shipping and trade. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it was responding in part to the activities of a “large number” of Chinese naval and coast guard ships in the first-island chain, which includes Japan, Taiwan and part of the Philippines. Taiwan defense officials say they have detected Chinese ships off Taiwan and farther out along the first-island chain. China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory.

