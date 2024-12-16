Two charged in connection with Iran drone strike that killed 3 US troops in the Middle East

BOSTON (AP) — Two men, including a dual Iranian American citizen, have been arrested on charges that they exported sensitive technology to Iran that was used in a drone attack in Jordan that killed three American troops early this year and injured dozens of other servicemembers. The criminal case in federal court in Massachusetts charges the men with export control violations. Their arrests were announced by the Justice Department on Monday. U.S. officials blamed the January attack on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that includes Kataib Hezbollah. The U.S. followed up with a wave of retaliatory airstrikes on sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iran-backed militias.

