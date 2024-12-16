What’s behind rising autism rates: A broader definition of autism and better screening

President-elect Donald Trump seemed to entertain the discredited theory that vaccines cause autism as he answered questions from journalists Monday at his Mar-a-Lago club. Trump said that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services who has been an anti-vaccine advocate, would look into the reasons for rising autism rates. Repeated scientific studies in the U.S. and abroad have found no evidence that vaccines cause autism. The rise in cases has to do with a broader definition of the disease and better screening, experts say. Trump said he is a “big believer” in the polio vaccine.

