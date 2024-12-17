Russian opposition figure says fears of his mother’s poisoning in Berlin proved false

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent Russian opposition politician freed as part of the largest East-West civilian prisoner swap since the Cold War says that fears of his mother’s poisoning in Berlin have proven false. Vladimir Kara-Murza, a dual Russian-U.K. citizen and one of the leading Russian opposition figures, says that she remains in a Berlin hospital where she continues to undergo examinations. “My mom is indeed in a hospital in Berlin, but suspicions of poisoning or a heart attack haven’t been confirmed, thank God,” he said on the messaging app Telegram.

