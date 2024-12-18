Former Alabama police sergeant gets over a year in prison for beating a jailed man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama police sergeant has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison after pleading guilty in August to beating a man in a jail cell. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that former Daleville Sgt. Ryan Phillips will serve 16 months in prison for a civil rights violation. Phillips confirmed in a plea agreement that after an argument with a man in custody, he entered a cell and struck the man about the chest, back and face.

