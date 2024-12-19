2 killed and 3 injured when freight train derails in small West Texas city

PECOS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two Union Pacific employees were killed and three people were injured when a freight train collided with a tractor-trailer and derailed in a small West Texas city. Officials in Pecos said the train derailed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Union Pacific said Thursday that two employees had been killed. A city official says no hazardous chemicals were released in the derailment. Leaked diesel fuel was contained. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.