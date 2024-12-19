Democratic governors hammered Trump before the election. Now they’re hoping to work with him

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A handful of prominent Democratic governors are quickly adjusting their approach to President-elect Donald Trump before he takes office in January. They’re moving to avoid antagonizing Trump in hopes of establishing a working relationship with his administration. Democratic governors in New Jersey, New York, Michigan and elsewhere are adopting caution while also weighing their party’s desires to launch broadsides at Trump and stake out early positions against his agenda. In many cases, the strategy appears to be one of wait-and-see just how Trump’s policies on immigration, health care and reproductive rights take shape once he gets in office.

