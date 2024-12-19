Environmental groups sue over California support for polluting biofuels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Several environmental groups are suing California air regulators over their continuing support for biofuels. The lawsuits say a recent update of a contentious climate program fails to address their environmental impacts. They want California to incentivize more charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The California Air Resources Board says the program plays a key role in meeting the state’s climate and air quality goals, and will help California transition to zero-emission vehicles. The board voted last month to increase emission reduction targets, fund charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles and phase out incentives for capturing methane from dairy farms.

