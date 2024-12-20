The best and biggest concerts of 2024: Olivia Rodrigo, Missy Elliott, George Strait and more

NEW YORK (AP) — As The Associated Press’ music writer, Maria Sherman has seen more than 80 concerts in 2024. Here are some picks for the best and biggest shows of the year, excluding most one-off performances that cannot be repeated, and where you too can catch these artists. Those include performances by Mariah Carey, Natalia Lafourcade, Carin León, Missy Elliott, George Strait, The Rolling Stones, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny, as well as New York City’s Governors Ball festival, which included memorable performances from Chappell Roan, Sexyy Red, SZA and Peso Pluma. Run, don’t walk, to see Roan.

