California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threats persist on Christmas Eve

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast have residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier. The National Weather Service on Christmas Eve warned of dangerous, large-breaking waves of up to 35 feet. Its latest high surf warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Some California cities had ordered beachfront homes and hotels to evacuate early Monday afternoon as forecasters warned that storm swells would continue to increase throughout the day.

