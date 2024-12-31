Arizona official who delayed county’s 2022 election certification didn’t have immunity, court says

PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court rejected an Arizona official’s argument that felony charges against him for delaying certification of his rural county’s 2022 election results should be dismissed because he has legislative immunity. The Arizona Court of Appeals concluded Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby’s duty to certify the results wasn’t discretionary. The court said certifying election results is an administrative responsibility. Crosby and Supervisor Peggy Judd, both Republicans, were criminally charged after they balked at certifying the results. Judd has since pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to probation. Crosby pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and interference with an election officer.

