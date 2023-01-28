Drones attack military plant in Iran: Tehran

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

Drones attacked a military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, Tehran said on Sunday.

“An explosion has occurred in one of the military centers affiliated to the Ministry of Defense,” the deputy head of security for Isfahan Governorate Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari told the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Jan-Nesari said the explosion left some damage, “but fortunately there were no casualties.”

The state news agency IRNA later said the explosion had been caused by “small drones.”

“There was an unsuccessful attack by small drones against a defense ministry industrial complex and fortunately with predictions and air defense arrangements already in place, one of them (struck),” IRNA said in a post on Twitter, citing the country’s defense ministry.

“The air defense system of the complex was able to destroy two other drones. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack killed no one and minor damage was sustained to the roof of the complex.”

The ministry said the attack took place at 10:30 p.m. local time.

The plant is about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Tehran.

