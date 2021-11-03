A 16-year-old was shot in the head while waiting for the school bus

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

A 16-year-old high school student was in critical condition after being shot in the head by a fellow student Tuesday morning while waiting for a school bus, police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, said.

According to Lawrenceville Police Department Lt. J. O. Parker, officers were dispatched to the Saddle Shoals neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. “in reference to someone who heard a gunshot and then saw kid lying in the street.”

Parker said a 17-year-old suspect approached the 16-year-old and shot him in the head. The victim was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect in the same neighborhood, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, where the shooting happened.

He was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, police said.

“Charges are subject to change or upgrade dependent on the victim’s condition,” Parker said in an email.

The suspect is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Parker confirmed the suspect and victim both attend Central Gwinnett High School. “The two had some sort of disagreement in the past. They know each other from school and had some sort of conflict recently,” he said.

