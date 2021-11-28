Waukesha will hold a moment of silence Sunday, one week after a car plowed through Christmas parade

By Keith Allen, CNN

The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, will hold a moment of silence and light the city up in blue on Sunday, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others.

The moment of silence will take place at 4:39 p.m. local time, officials said on the city’s website, asking people to attend virtually on the Waukesha Facebook page.

Residents are also encouraged to light a blue light outside their homes at that time, officials said, to be left up throughout the holidays. A limited supply of blue light bulbs are available for those who need them.

More than 60 people, 18 of whom were children, were injured last Sunday, November 21, when a driver plowed an SUV through the city’s Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha. Six people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed.

As of Saturday afternoon, eight children remained hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, according to a hospital news release. Two children had been released since Wednesday.

Four children remain in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two others are in good condition, the release said.

Authorities identified the suspected driver as Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee. Prosecutors have charged him with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and will consider a sixth homicide charge over the death of the 8-year-old boy, who passed away last Tuesday.

