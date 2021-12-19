Start your week smart: Omicron, Australia, Michigan, Rod Stewart, Haiti

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Ben Affleck stirred controversy with comments about his marriage and addiction to alcohol. But he also shined a light on important conversations for addicts and their loved ones, an expert said. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

In Chile, voters head to the polls to choose a new leader to succeed outgoing President Sebastián Piñera. They will pick between two candidates who disagree on same-sex marriage rights, legalizing abortion, control of natural resources, and increasing programs to deal with migrants.

After three months of testimony from 32 witnesses, the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is now in the hands of the jury. Holmes faces nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A jury of eight men and four women will begin deliberations tomorrow.

Jury instructions and closing arguments are scheduled to begin tomorrow in the case of former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter. Potter faces manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Wright after repeatedly yelling “Taser” during a traffic stop in April.

NASA commercial cargo provider SpaceX plans to launch the next resupply mission to the International Space Station. The Dragon spacecraft will deliver 6,500 pounds of cargo containing science experiments and crew equipment.

Winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is Tuesday or Wednesday. This is when the sun appears at its most southerly position, directly overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn. It’s the shortest day of the year and marks the beginning of winter. It’s the exact opposite in the Southern Hemisphere.

If you ever want to get a dog to “smile” for the camera, try throwing a treat their way. It’s worked wonders for German photographer Christian Vieler, who has published two books of dogs trying to catch snacks in midair. Here’s a look at the cute, hilarious and sometimes surprising photos.

The arrival of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” demonstrates it’s still possible to amass a giant opening weekend at the box office, even if such super-powered numbers have become rare, bordering on unheard-of during the pandemic, writes CNN’s Brian Lowry.

Tiger Woods is on the golf course again after a February car crash. He’s competing with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, in the $1 million PNC Championship in Florida this weekend. The tournament is a two person, 36-hole competition partnering champions with family members.

