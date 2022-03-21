1 killed and 4 wounded in Madison Heights, Virginia, shooting

By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

A 21-year-old woman was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Madison Heights, Virginia, according to the Amherst County sheriff.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Old Wright Shop Road, Sheriff E.W. Viar Jr. told CNN on Monday. It claimed the life of T’Khira Monique Browley of nearby Lynchburg, a mother of young twin boys.

The four others who were injured ranged in age from 16 to 30, the sheriff said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm, a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 30-year-old man was shot in the hand and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the back, Viar said. The woman was still in hospital as of Sunday and was listed in critical but stable condition, the sheriff added.

No arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Browley’s brother, a star high school football player, also died after being shot several years ago, Viar said. Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Dre’yon Browley in 2019, CNN affiliate WSLS reported at the time.

Madison Heights is a community just across the James River from Lynchburg.

