Three South Bronx high school students shot, one dead after shooting near school

By Laura Studley, CNN

One teenager was killed and two others were injured as they walked home from school Friday after gunshots were fired during a dispute between two individuals in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said in a news conference.

A 16-year-old girl died after she was shot in the chest, police said, and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and taken to a local hospital. Another 16-year-old girl was shot in the lower leg and is being treated at the hospital, police said.

Police said that surveillance video shows two individuals gesturing to each other from opposite sides of the street, before one man pulled out a gun and started firing. The incident, which took place near 156th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue, occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police have not been able to identify the man who fired the shots but are looking at video surveillance and waiting for ballistics to be analyzed, Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack of the Bronx Borough Detectives said.

“At this point, early in our investigation, it appears that the brazen criminals opened fire during a dispute,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “What I can say with confidence is that NYPD detectives will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for this to justice.”

In a tweet, Mayor Eric Adams called this latest tragedy due to gun violence “unacceptable.”

“We lost a 16 year old baby in the Bronx today. We pray for this young girl, for her family, and for the other two victims in the hospital,” Adams said. “It’s a tragedy. It’s unacceptable. It’s why we can’t abandon our streets to gun violence.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Claire Colbert contributed to this report.