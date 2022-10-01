Bodies of 6 passengers have been recovered a month after float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay, Washington

By Amanda Musa, CNN

Six bodies have been recovered one month after a float plane carrying 10 people, including a child, crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington last month, according to Island County Emergency Management.

The plane crashed shortly after 3 p.m. on September 4, the US Coast Guard’s Pacific Northwest district said in a news release.

The day after the crash, the USCG said it suspended the search for the nine remaining passengers after it searched over 2,100 nautical miles.

Five of the victims in the incident have been identified, Eric Brooks, deputy emergency management director for ICEM, told CNN Saturday.

Brooks said the bodies include a 29-year-old woman whose body was found shortly after the crash occurred. Officials are still working to identify the sixth body, Brooks said.

Meanwhile, Brooks told CNN that officials are trying to determine if a body that washed ashore on September 14 in Dungeness Spit belonged to one of the 10 passengers.

Dungeness Spit is about 50 miles northwest of Mutiny Bay, which is just west of Whidbey Island and about an hour north of Seattle.

Meanwhile, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday that 80% of the plane had been recovered, according to ICEM.

In a Friday tweet, the NTSB said recovery operations are still underway with the help of the U.S. Navy.

Investigators have since recovered the engine of the plane, according to the tweet.

