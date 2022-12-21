Overall crime in NYC is up 23.5% this year, but shootings and homicides are down, NYPD says

By Laura Ly, CNN

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that shootings and homicides have decreased in New York City over the past year, despite an overall rise in major crime categories.

New York Police Department data shows that since January, NYC has seen an over 17% drop in shootings and an over 12% drop in homicides. However, an NYPD crime statistics report also notes that as of December 18, overall crime this year in major categories (including murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, and grand larceny) has increased by 23.5% since last year.

“Public safety is the foundation of the city … it’s the prerequisite of prosperity,” Adams said at a news conference at City Hall on Wednesday. “My top priority will always be improving the safety of the city. Everything else will be built on (it) … New York remains the safest big city in America. In 2023, we’re going to push this city to be safer.”

This year also marked a 27-year-high for felony gun arrests, with the NYPD seizing nearly 7,000 firearms, according to Adams. The gun seizures include 430 ghost guns, a 73% increase from last year and the highest number in New York City history, Adams said.

Adams also highlighted a 13% drop in transit crime amid record-breaking subway ridership. On December 8, subway ridership topped 3.9 million — the highest since the pandemic began, Adams said.

