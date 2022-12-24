19-year-old killed in a shooting at the largest shopping center in the US

By Tina Burnside, CNN

A 19-year-old man was killed Friday in a shooting during an altercation at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the nation’s largest shopping and entertainment center, police said.

Just before 8 p.m local time, officers heard gunshots on the first floor of the Nordstrom store. When officers went into the Nordstrom, they found one male shot multiple times, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said during a news conference late Friday night. Police are working to identify the suspect.

Lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful, Hodges said.

A bystander was also grazed by a bullet but is expected to be OK.

The 30-year-old mall, about 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, has more than 500 stores, more than 50 dining options, dozens of attractions and two hotels, according to the owners.

Friday’s shooting comes about five months after suspects fired gunshots into a crowded store at the mall.

Preliminary investigation reveals that there was an altercation Friday between a group of about five to nine people inside Nordstrom. Store surveillance video shows a male pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, Hodges said.

“We have an incident where if someone decides that they want to pull out a gun and shoot somebody with complete lack of disrespect for human life, I still don’t know what we can do to stop that,” Hodges said.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

Jovonta Patton, a Billboard gospel singer, was filming an Instagram reel at Gucci inside of Nordstrom at the Mall of America, when gunshots went off in the background.

Patton told CNN they quickly ran to the back room of the store to hide for about 15 minutes.

There were about six or seven other people in the room, Patton says.

Several New York Giants players were also inside the mall at the time of the shooting, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The team was staying at a hotel nearby ahead of a game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Saturday. Giants spokesperson Pat Hanlon told the Associated Press on Friday that the players who were at the mall during the shooting had made it back to the hotel, and that everyone had been accounted for.

CNN has reached out to the New York Giants for comment.

Team announcer, Bob Papa, was also inside the mall during the incident.

“Scary here @mallofamerica,” he tweeted Friday. “Shooting in mall. On lockdown at #TwinCitiesGrill. Two gunmen at least one victim.” An hour later, Papa said, “Safely out of mall and back at hotel. Prayers to victim.”

