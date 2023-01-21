1 of 5 inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center via car has been captured, authorities say

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

One of five inmates who fled from a Missouri detention center this week was captured on Friday, authorities said, as they continue searching for the other escapees.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door “by use of force,” then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

The escapees then entered a secured parking lot and stole a gray 2009 Scion tC with Missouri temporary tags, police said.

All of the inmates left in the stolen car and were last seen on camera traveling south, the sheriff’s department said. The five escapees also discarded their orange clothing.

Warrants were issued for the inmates who were all being held on felony charges, including three who are known sex offenders, according to the sheriff’s department.

Inmate Michael Wilkins, who was being held on a felony warrant, was captured in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Friday and is now back in custody, according to an update from the sheriff’s department.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested Wilkins without incident, and investigators with the US Marshals Service and St. Francois County police transferred Wilkins back to the St. Francois County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond, police said.

The investigation into the escapes is ongoing, and residents in the area with information about the remaining escaped inmates are asked to contact police.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.