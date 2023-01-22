Baton Rouge nightclub shooting injures 12

By Andi Babineau and John Miller, CNN

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are searching for at least one suspect involved in a nightclub shooting that left a dozen people injured, according to L’Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson.

McKneely tells CNN there were no fatalities, but at least two of the victims were still hospitalized. Other victims were released “with minor injuries.”

A law enforcement source tells CNN around 1:30 a.m. local time, witnesses at Dior Bar & Lounge said a fight broke out between two groups of customers, and multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting.

Uniformed police providing security as part of a paid detail outside were reportedly the first to respond.

An Eventbrite listing online indicates the club was hosting a “back to school party” for Southern University and A&M College and Louisiana State University students at the time of the shooting.

Police don’t yet have a motive for the shooting, spokesperson McKneely said.

