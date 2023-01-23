At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, official says

By Joe Sutton, CNN

[Breaking news update, published at 8:45 p.m.]

There are at least seven people dead and at least one critically injured after shootings in two locations in Half Moon Bay, Dave Pine, President of the San Mateo Board of Supervisors, told CNN.

The suspect has been apprehended and is a 67-year-old man who lives in Half Moon, Pine said.

According to Pine, one shooting took place at a mushroom farm and another near a trucking facility, approximately two miles from the farm.

[Previous story, published at 8:02 p.m.]

A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident with multiple victims in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The office did not give more details on the incident after tweeting earlier Monday that law enforcement officials were responding to the shooting.

“The Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits,” the tweet said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was at a hospital meeting victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting when he was “pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay.”

“Tragedy upon tragedy,” Newsom tweeted.

The shooting in Monterey Park over the weekend in left 11 people dead.

Half Moon Bay is approximately 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County, according to information on the city’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

