Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 6:12 AM

3 children died and 2 adults were critically injured after Baltimore home fire

<i>Dillon Mullan/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service/Getty Images</i><br/>Firefighters rescued five critically injured people from a pre-dawn fire in Baltimore on March 18. Three of the victims were children
TNS
Dillon Mullan/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
Firefighters rescued five critically injured people from a pre-dawn fire in Baltimore on March 18. Three of the victims were children

By Kia Fatahi and Zenebou Sylla, CNN

Three children are dead and two adults were critically injured in a fire early Saturday morning in a west Baltimore home, the city’s fire department said.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 3000 block of Brighton Street and initially rescued three children and two adults who were in critical condition, the Baltimore Fire Department tweeted around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

About an hour later, the fire department said the three children had died from their injuries.

The causes of the children’s deaths as well as the cause of the fire are under investigation, the fire department said. CNN has reached out to the medical examiner’s office but has not received a response.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, our communities and the men and women of @BaltimoreFire during this tragic loss,” the Baltimore Police Department tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content