A male student shot 2 adult faculty members at Denver high school, officials say

By Roxanne Garcia, Eric Levenson and Justin Lear, CNN

A male student shot and wounded two adult faculty members at a Denver high school on Wednesday, according to city officials.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the shooting at East High School was reported at about 9:50 a.m. and that police and medical responders arrived on the scene “very quickly” to find two adult men with gunshot wounds.

One faculty member is in stable condition, and the other is in critical condition, he said.

The student suspected in the shooting was patted down as part of the school’s safety plan, he said. During the search, a handgun was retrieved and several shots were fired, Thomas said. The student then fled the school, and a search is underway for his whereabouts.

In addition, another student was taken to a hospital because of an allergic reaction, according to Mayor Michael Hancock.

School officials will be implementing a “controlled release” of students once police allow, according to a tweet from Denver Public Schools. Students who commuted themselves will be escorted to their cars, students who ride the bus will be held on campus until their bus arrives, and students who are dropped off by a parent can be picked up from a separate location, the tweet says.

East High School has about 2,500 students across 9th through 12th grades and is the largest and highest-performing comprehensive high school of all Denver Public Schools, according to the school system.

The high school is located in the City Park neighborhood of the Colorado capital and is considered a Denver Historic Landmark for its architecture in the Jacobethan Revival style. The clock tower atop the school is similar in style to Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, the school website notes.

The school will be out of session for the rest of the week following the shooting, Superintendent Alex Marrero said during a news conference. When students return and for the remainder of the school year, two armed officers would be present on campus, he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.