Woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by UFC fighter Conor McGregor following NBA Finals game – allegations he denies

(CNN) — A woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by UFC fighter Conor McGregor after Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami on June 9, according to demand letters written by her attorney.

McGregor has denied the allegations.

When asked about the allegations, Miami police told CNN they are investigating a report that was filed but did not provide further details.

McGregor is accused of several crimes, including the sexual assault and battery of the unidentified woman in a VIP men’s bathroom at the Kaseya Center where the game was held, the woman’s attorney writes in a letter to McGregor. The letter also claims McGregor kidnapped the woman and caused her emotional distress.

McGregor’s representatives told CNN in a statement: “The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

Separate letters from the attorney to the NBA, the Miami Heat and the Kaseya Center claim they were each accessories to the alleged sexual assault and battery, and that they aided and abetted in the alleged kidnapping, among other claims.

The letters demand McGregor, the Kaseya Center, the NBA and the Miami Heat organization preserve all video, photographs, and other potential evidence.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass gave CNN this statement Thursday: “We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information.”

When reached by CNN, Miami police confirmed they are investigating a report that was filed on June 11.

“This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time,” police spokesperson Michael Vega said in a statement.

The Miami Heat acknowledged they are aware of the allegations and will withhold comment pending the outcome of their investigation.

During the same game, McGregor punched the Miami Heat mascot twice during a mid-game skit, after which the performer wearing the mascot costume went to a hospital and was sent home after receiving pain medication, according to The Athletic.

In a statement, UFC officials said: “The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

There have been no arrests or lawsuits filed in the case.

McGregor has not competed in a UFC event since breaking his left leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Heat in Game 4 and went on to win the NBA title in Game 5 in Denver on Monday.

