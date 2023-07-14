5 things to know for July 14: Ukraine, Secret Service, Abortion, Synagogue shooter, Target

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors are officially on strike today, creating tremendous uncertainty for the entertainment industry. While some films are already complete and set to hit theaters soon — like “Barbie” — many other movies and TV shows in the production stage have come to a screeching halt. That means there will likely be a shortage of blockbusters in theaters next summer unless a solution can be reached in the near term.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Ukraine

President Joe Biden wrapped up his trip to Europe this week by asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “already lost” the war in Ukraine. “There is no possibility of him winning the war,” Biden said at a news conference Thursday, emphasizing the strength of the NATO alliance. He predicted that the war will not go on “for years,” saying Putin will ultimately decide “it’s not in the interest of Russia” to continue due to limited resources. Separately, the US military confirmed that American cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine. This comes after Biden raised eyebrows last week when he said he made the “difficult decision” to approve their transfer, despite being banned in more than 100 nations. Cluster munitions are canisters that disperse bomblets over a wide area and can fail to explode on impact, posing a risk to civilians.

2. Secret Service

The US Secret Service has concluded its investigation into the small bag of cocaine found at the White House earlier this month and has been unable to identify a suspect, the agency said in a statement. FBI lab results from the packaging found “insufficient DNA” and could not retrieve any fingerprints, according to the statement. The investigation was closed after Secret Service officials combed through “security systems” and indexed “several hundred individuals” who entered the West Wing before the discovery. Investigators were also unable to find surveillance footage to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing. A source familiar with the investigation told CNN that the leading theory remains that it was left by one of the hundreds of visitors who entered the area that weekend for tours.

3. Abortion

The House voted Thursday to adopt several controversial amendments pushed by conservative hardliners to a critical national defense bill as the fate of the must-pass legislation hangs in the balance. Passage of the amendments — which touch on hot-button issues like abortion policy — is expected to cost Democratic votes and could prevent the final passage of the legislation unless House Republicans are able to largely unite behind the measure. One of the most high-profile amendments would prohibit the secretary of defense from paying for or reimbursing expenses relating to abortion services. Many Democrats made it clear ahead of the vote that if the amendment was included as part of the defense bill, they would be unlikely to support it. Meanwhile, as Republican lawmakers have pushed restrictions on abortions in recent months, Democratic-led states have responded by passing so-called shield laws to protect people who undergo the procedure against the possibility they could one day face prosecution.

4. Synagogue shooter

A jury has found that the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter is eligible to face the death penalty. The 50-year-old gunman was found guilty on June 16 of all 63 charges against him for killing 11 worshippers and wounding six others at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the US. Twenty-two of those counts were capital offenses. This week, the shooter’s defense team said his mental illnesses and delusions “took over his thinking.” The prosecution called in their own doctors who disputed the gunman’s diagnoses. In the next phase of the trial, the jury will hear from survivors and loved ones of the victims, who will speak to the lasting impact of the shooting. Then, next week, the jury will move into the final phase to decide whether to recommend death for the capital offenses.

5. Target

Republicans are escalating their legal threats against retailer Target, pressuring the company to remove merchandise for transgender customers and backtrack on its diversity initiatives. Last week, Republican attorneys general in seven states wrote to Target warning that merchandise in its Pride month product collection could violate their states’ child protection laws. The letter followed an anti-LGBTQ campaign against Target that went viral on social media. A separate letter was sent to Target last week by Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, who said the company’s diversity pledge in 2020 to increase Black employees by 20% and invest more than $2 billion in Black-owned businesses was racially discriminatory. Target did not respond to comment on Sen. Cotton or the attorneys general letter.

THIS JUST IN

Kremlin says Wagner private mercenary group was never a legal entity

The Kremlin says that the Wagner private mercenary group, which led a failed insurrection against Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, was never a legal entity and its legal status needs further consideration. “Such a legal entity as PMC Wagner does not exist and never existed. This is a legal issue that needs to be explored,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today. Peskov refused to disclose any further details on the meeting between Wagner head Yengeny Prigozhin and Putin, which reportedly took place several days after the aborted rebellion in June.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Speedos make a comeback

Travel experts say more men are wearing the controversial swimming briefs at the beach and while on tropical vacations. Bun voyage!

Chipotle tests robot to speed up guacamole production

Meet “Autocado,” a machine that can cut, core, and peel avocados. (Yes, it’s still extra.)

What’s behind the summer slump at Disney World and Universal Orlando

Wait times for rides and attractions at both resorts have shortened. Here are the reasons behind the slowdown.

Popular artificial sweetener is a possible cancer cause, WHO says

The World Health Organization said more research needs to be done on one of the most commonly used artificial sweeteners around the globe.

France will pay you to repair your clothes

The country wants to pay to restitch your clothes to cut down on waste and pollution from the textile industry.

QUIZ TIME

Following the launch of Meta’s app Threads, which social network saw a major drop in traffic?

A. Facebook

B. Instagram

C. Twitter

D. TikTok

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see if you’re correct!

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1 billion

That’s roughly how much money former President Donald Trump appears to have earned in his post-presidential life, according to new financial disclosures. The latest filings show Trump received multimillion-dollar speaking engagement deals since he left office, including one worth $2.5 million to provide commentary at a boxing match.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“There is no evidence of injury or foul play.”

— A Los Angeles County medical examiner, announcing that Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January was due to complications from a prior weight-loss surgery. Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, suffered a small bowel obstruction, or blockage in the small intestine, according to the medical examiner’s report. She was 54.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY…

The official drink of Wimbledon

﻿Tennis fans and cocktail aficionados alike are obsessed with this delicious summer drink. Learn how to make the perfect Pimm’s Cup for your next gathering! (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.