Catch up on the day’s news: Trump’s assets in jeopardy, Apple lawsuit, March Madness

March Madness is in full swing with a busy slate of NCAA Tournament games in men's college basketball. North Carolina, Arizona and Michigan State were among the winners this afternoon. In an early upset, Duquesne knocked off BYU. On the women's side, things kick into high gear Friday.

Here's what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

Trump's assets: The New York attorney general's office has filed judgments in Westchester County, the first indication that the state is preparing to try to seize Donald Trump's golf course and private estate north of Manhattan. Losing these properties would 'devastate' Trump

Apple lawsuit: The US Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit accusing Apple of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market. Attorney general outlines lawsuit

Medical breakthrough: Doctors said they successfully completed the world's first transplant of a genetically modified kidney from a pig into a living human.

Smoking study: Some smokers believe the habit helps with weight loss, but new research found that it actually increases dangerous belly fat.

Idaho manhunt: Authorities captured an escaped inmate and his accomplice after a shooting that injured three corrections officers.

Watch this

Disobedient dog: Buster just can't get enough of the swimming pool.

Editor's picks

✅ Here are a few recommended reads for you:

$5.8 billion

The amount of student loan debt that will be forgiven for nearly 78,000 public-sector workers. They will receive an email from President Joe Biden next week.

Check this out

Presidential punches: French leader Emmanuel Macron released photos of his boxing skills, and they were met with amusement and consternation.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

A treasure hunter struggling with a faulty metal detector unearthed a gold nugget believed to be the largest ever found in England.

