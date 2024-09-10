A state trooper is accused of killing a cheerleader who was about to graduate. He’s no longer with the agency

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A Minnesota state trooper allegedly responsible for a car crash that killed an 18-year-old cheerleader has been fired by the Minnesota State Patrol, the agency said.

Shane Roper, 32, faces multiple felony charges related to the May 18 crash that killed Olivia Flores and injured others.

Roper pleaded not guilty in August to multiple felony charges, including second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide, CNN previously reported.

A review of Roper’s disciplinary record found he was involved in four prior crashes while driving his Minnesota State Patrol squad car “either due to inattentive driving or excessive speed,” according to a criminal complaint.

Roper was placed on paid leave after the May crash, according to State Patrol Chief Col. Christina Bogojevic. An internal affairs investigation found Roper’s conduct in the May incident had “seriously undermined his integrity and trustworthiness with the public,” and showed “a disregard for the State Patrol’s mission of traffic safety,” a statement of charges from the internal investigation said.

“Shane Roper’s last day of employment at Department of Public Safety/Minnesota State Patrol was on Tuesday, September 3,” Lt. Mike Lee told CNN on Saturday. Roper’s termination was reported to the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board, according to his letter of dismissal.

Family mourns loss of daughter

Olivia, a captain on the cheerleading team at Owatonna High School, was a cherished daughter, sister and teammate whose loss has been felt widely throughout her community.

“She should’ve been able to walk across the stage,” Carlos Flores, Olivia’s father, told CNN affiliate KTTC, wearing a handmade bracelet with small beads that read “LLO,” which stands for “Long Live Olivia.” “Because of you, (Roper) we planned a funeral instead of her graduation party.”

“Because of your choice, I don’t get to dance with my daughter at her wedding.”

Owatonna Huskies cheerleaders held multiple events, including a dinner and silent auction, to honor their teammate and raise funds for the Flores family.

“It is with broken hearts we have to say goodbye to our Olivia,” Owatonna Huskies Cheerleading said in a Facebook post. “She was such an amazing cheerleader, friend and person. She touched many lives and our lives will forever be changed from her brightening them.”

A GoFundMe was set up to support the Flores family as they navigate their loss.

CNN’s Alaa Elassar and Sara Smart contributed to this story.

