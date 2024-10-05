Former New York Gov. David Paterson and stepson attacked near their home

By Paradise Afshar and Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson were attacked Friday night while walking near their home in New York City, according to a spokesperson for Paterson.

When officers arrived at the scene about 8:30 p.m. ET on Second Avenue near East 96th Street, they saw a 20-year-old man with injuries to the face and a 70-year-old man with injuries to the head, the New York City Police Department said, without naming the victims.

Authorities did not provide information on how the two were injured or what led up to the incident but said they are looking for at least five people in connection with it.

Paterson and his stepson were attacked by “some individuals that had a previous interaction with his stepson,” Sean Darcy, a spokesperson for Paterson, told CNN in a statement. “They both suffered some injuries but were able to fight off their attackers.”

The two were treated at a hospital and released, according to an update from Darcy.

“The Governor’s only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain. He and his wife, Mary, are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums,” Darcy said Saturday.

Paterson was sworn in as governor in March 2008 following Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s resignation and left office in December 2010.

“Governor Paterson’s main concern today is Kodai Senga and the New York Mets,

but we will provide any additional updates as necessary,” Darcy added.

Paterson’s Mets take the field for a playoff game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

