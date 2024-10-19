At least 7 dead in a ferry deck gangway collapse on Sapelo Island in Georgia

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — At least seven people were killed Saturday after part of a ferry dock collapsed on Georgia’s Sapelo Island, The Associated Press reported, citing a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Several others were taken to hospitals, the AP said, citing Tyler Jones, a spokesman for the Georgia DNR.

It happened as crowds gathered on the island for a celebration of its tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.

The deck collapsed at around 4:30 p.m. after a boat hit the dock, a McIntosh County commissioner told CNN affiliate WTOC. Several people fell into the water after the collapse.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.